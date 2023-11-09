 
Kate Middleton strategic new move to show Meghan Markle her ‘true power’

Kate Middleton has reportedly developed a new strategy to showcase her "true power" and embody the essence of a "future Queen" after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

As the Princess of Wales, she aims to be perceived as a "powerful" future Queen of England, according to Us Weekly.

It appears that the Princess wishes to assert her strength and leadership, perhaps in contrast to Meghan Markle, and demonstrate her capability to bring the title of queen into a new era.

An insider shared, "Kate feels the spotlight more than ever since the queen's passing. She’s in a new phase of her life, and she wants her image and actions to reflect that.”

“Kate used to portray the perfect, feminine wife, mother and caregiver,” the insider added. “Now she wants to be seen as a powerful and kind humanitarian leader.”

Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s demise, the Princess of Wales held a meeting with her team to discuss an “image overhaul,” the insider revealed.

The Princess of Wales “wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of queen into a new generation,” the source explained.

“She’s been wearing pants, more casual shirts and less high-priced clothing, and she’s ditching the long dresses and heels [in favor of] more accessible pieces.”

