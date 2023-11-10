Taylor Swift hints at 'falling in love' in video as Travis Kelce romance heats up

Taylor Swift has let her Argentinian fans in on her feelings about Travis Kelce during her latest show

file footage

Taylor Swift treated her fans in Buenos Aires, Argentina to a special surprise performance at her recent Eras Tour show that had many speculating on social media.



The singer delighted concert goers by performing two unexpected songs - The Very First Night and Labyrinth.

Most notably, fans zeroed in on Swift's delivery of Labyrinth, a track from Midnights about falling for someone new after trauma.

As she belted the chorus declaring "I'm falling in love," onlookers swear the 33-year-old smiled in a blissful, giddy way.

This led many to connect dots to Swift's blossoming romance with NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce, who she has been increasingly linked to over the past few months.

Absent from opening night of her three-show Argentina engagement, Kelce was revealed to still be in Kansas City with his best friend Patrick Mahomes at a gala for the Chiefs quarterback's charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Swifties lit up platforms like Twitter analyzing her body language and facial expressions during the love song. Comments celebrated how visibly happy the star seems lately, attributing it to her relationship.

"The charm of Travis Kelce," wrote one fan, while another added, "She's so in love omgggg."

"I’M NOT CRYING AT THE WAY SHE SMILED AT 'OH, I’M FALLING IN LOVE.," wrote a third happy fan.

"Why am I giggling and kicking my feet rn it’s not even my relationship," a fourth chimed in.