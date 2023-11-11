 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather

After her Argentina gigs, the singer will travel to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for three shows

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather
Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather

Taylor Swift is currently rocking the stage for the South American leg of her Eras Tour as the songstress kicked off the tour again on November 9, 2023. However, it seems Mother Nature is playing a spoiler for her upcoming gig in Buenos Aires.

Taylor Swift reschedules her tonight's gig for Sunday 

The Midnight hitmaker has announced a delay in her show due to rain as she said that she prefers the safety of her beloved fans.

Taking to Instagram stories, Taylor announced that her next gig in Buenos Aires has been postponed till Sunday due to weather.

She wrote, "I love a rain show, but I am never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew."

Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather
Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather

The 33-year-old music icon continued, "We have rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert."

Taylor appeared ecstatic over getting a chance to stay longer in Argentina as she wrote, "Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

Taylor Swift's upcoming South America Eras tour shows

After her Argentina gigs, the singer will travel to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for three shows, and she will conclude her tour with three shows in Sao Paulo from November 24-26, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys

Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys
Keke Palmer wins sole custody of son with restraining order for Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer wins sole custody of son with restraining order for Darius Jackson
Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy

Zendaya's casting as lead in upcoming 'Cleopatra' movie sparks controversy
Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date

Ryan Reynolds drops 'Deadpool 3's' delayed release date
Meghan Markle’s nonsense speaks volumes: 'The rift can't be more wider'

Meghan Markle’s nonsense speaks volumes: 'The rift can't be more wider'
Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend

Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend
Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?

Ben Affleck teases Jennifer Lopez as he steps out with ex-wife Garner?
Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador

Charity founder ‘really excited’ as Prince Harry joins it as Global Ambassador
Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

Elon Musk evades ex Grimes’ legal team around the globe: ‘Nope, not here’

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

King Charles, Prince William devise plan to preempt impending onslaught?

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic

‘Dull’ and ‘insight-free’ Elon Musk biography to inspire upcoming biopic
Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story video

Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story