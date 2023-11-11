After her Argentina gigs, the singer will travel to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for three shows

Taylor Swift postpones Buenos Aires show amid chaotic weather

Taylor Swift is currently rocking the stage for the South American leg of her Eras Tour as the songstress kicked off the tour again on November 9, 2023. However, it seems Mother Nature is playing a spoiler for her upcoming gig in Buenos Aires.

Taylor Swift reschedules her tonight's gig for Sunday

The Midnight hitmaker has announced a delay in her show due to rain as she said that she prefers the safety of her beloved fans.

Taking to Instagram stories, Taylor announced that her next gig in Buenos Aires has been postponed till Sunday due to weather.

She wrote, "I love a rain show, but I am never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew."

The 33-year-old music icon continued, "We have rescheduled tonight's Buenos Aires show Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert."

Taylor appeared ecstatic over getting a chance to stay longer in Argentina as she wrote, "Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

Taylor Swift's upcoming South America Eras tour shows

After her Argentina gigs, the singer will travel to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for three shows, and she will conclude her tour with three shows in Sao Paulo from November 24-26, 2023.