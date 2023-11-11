 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Ian Somerhalder ditches Hollywood glam for herbs and mini-donkeys

Ian Somerhalder, the actor famously known for playing Damon Salvatore in the Vampire Diaries series, reportedly chose a peaceful life on the farm over a life filled with glamour, glitz, and limelight in Hollywood.

Ian moves away from Hollywood's glitz

Ian is married to Twilight star Nicki Reed, and the couple share two kids. It has been reported that they moved away from the limelight in Los Angeles to a peaceful place surrounded by nature and 20 animals of their own.

Ian Somerhalder proudly flaunts his life on a farm

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old actor appeared in an interview with E! News and detailed his peaceful life on greener pastures, stating, "I and my wife enjoy growing herbs, such as rosemary, lavender and taking care of multiple animals such as cows, mini-donkeys and goats alongside raising our both kids: six-year-old daughter and a five-month-old son."

The actor appeared amazed by the beauty of life on a peaceful farm as he stated, "It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms . . . and how they all live on the farm together is really special."

The Lost actor proudly flaunted his farm lifestyle, stating, "We are farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots."

Ian's future aspirations

Ian shared his future aspirations of making a lasting impact on the world by building legacy brands.

