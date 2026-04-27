Kerry Katona left shaken after mum’s hospital emergency

Kerry Katona is going through a very emotional and difficult time after staying by her mother Sue’s side in hospital for almost a week.

The 45-year-old star shared a video on Instagram where she opened up about what happened, sharing that her mum was taken to hospital suddenly last week after losing consciousness.

Kerry said doctors told her that Sue slipped into unconsciousness and she stayed that way for around 24 hours, which left her shocked and scared.

At that moment, the reality star was also asked to sign a do not resuscitate order, something she never expected to face.

Kerry went on to explain that the whole experience felt traumatic and she could barely process it, sharing when her mum finally woke up, she was not acting like herself, which made things even more upsetting.

However, she described sitting next to her feeling helpless, as if her mum was stuck in a strange loop and not fully there.

The media personality admitted that she feels shaken and even said she thinks she may need therapy after everything she saw and went through.

At one point, she thought her mum might not make it.

Sue is still in hospital while doctors try to understand what caused the situation but Kerry said she is now doing a bit better.

Kerry also shared that she is dealing with her own health issues and is still recovering while trying to get back to normal life.