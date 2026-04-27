Gracie Abrams sends fans into frenzy with new snippet of upcoming album

Gracie Abrams drops new bombshell ahead of third album release

Gracie Abrams excited fans beyond measure on another Monday, after a series of Mondays dropping snippets from her upcoming album.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took to social media and shared a short clip of an unreleased song with a devil emoji, which has been one of the recurring hints about her third studio album.

In the video, Abrams was playing the song on her phone with "heartbreaking" and "devastating" lyrics as fans later described them.

The Risk hitmaker sang about a love which seemed to fizzle out with time, and left her yearning and grieving for what could have been.

Fans flocked to the comments, sharing their anticipation and excitement for the record, with one writing, "ummm i can not go on with my days normally after this. the lyrics stopppppp. just tell us when the album drops."

Another added, "release it i'm begging," and "OH MY GOD IT’S HAPPENING," chimed in a third.

While one quoted the lyrics, writing, "'THOUGHT WE’D GET MARRIED BUT I GUESS NOT'???!!!!!! Oh god I’m about to cry so much."

The Grammy winner has been dropping hints and clues every monday but fans are still awaiting the release date and album announcement.