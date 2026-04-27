‘Reacher’ season 4 update fuels excitement ahead of expected 2026 return

Reacher is coming back with a fourth season and fans are already talking about what the next chapter could bring.

The show has already finished filming in 2025 and is now in post production.

There is no fixed release date yet but everything points towards a 2026 arrival on Amazon Prime Video, most likely somewhere in the middle or later part of the year.

This time, the story is expected to be based on the novel Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child, as it starts in a simple way with Jack Reacher seeing suspicious woman on a New York subway.

That small moment, however, turns serious in no time and pulls him into a dangerous case involving terrorism and threats linked to national security.

As he follows the clues, the situation gets much bigger conspiracy than expected.

Moreover, Alan Ritchson is back again as Jack Reacher whle continuing his role as strong former military investigator who ends up in new cases every season.

New faces are also joining the cast as well, including Agnez Mo in a major negative role and Christopher Rodriguez Marquette in important supporting character.

The series is still guided by showrunner Nick Santora, keeping the same mix of action, mystery and tension that fans already know.

This season is expected to feel darker, more suspenseful and more intense while still delivering the strong action scenes the show is known for.