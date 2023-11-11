Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston breaks silence on the key connection between the 'Loki' season 2 and 'The Marvels'

Marvel Universe is full of connections, as Tom Hiddleston shared a recent one, which though, was more personal than connected to the franchise.



Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the MCU star teased a likely connection between his Loki new season to The Marvels movie.

Picking one popular Marvel theory, the host asked, "One theory: Is there a secret connection between 'Loki' Season 2 and the film, 'The Marvels'?"

The 42-year-old responded, "I mean, there are connections. Some secret, some not so secret... I don't know what the fans think the secret connection is...

Unimpressed Jimmy pressed the British actor to spill the beans on these conncections, "That tells me that there is no connection," he said.

Sharing one of the connection, the Night Manager star shared, "Well, my other half is in 'The Marvels,' and I'm very proud of her. So there ya go. And that's out this weekend.

Eventually, Zawe Ashton, Tom's wife, made her debut in the comic franchise as the antagonist Nia Dacosta in The Marvels.

Started dating in 2021, and the pair tied the knot the following year. The duo also welcomed a baby in October 2021.