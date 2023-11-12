 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Royal family sends strong message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid ‘secret’ deal reports

Senior members of the Britain’s royal family have seemingly sent a strong message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their latest appearance with King Charles.

Prince William, Kate Middleton joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance to show they are united against any threat.

In a strong display of unity from the royals, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh also attended the event.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to return to royal duties after ‘secret’ deal with King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020, and their children Archie and Lilibet were absent from the festival.

The Duke of Sussex absence at the royal event has sparked calls for him to return to the UK amid reports of a 'secret deal' with King Charles.

Earlier, King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled statues of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. 

Later, the palace shared a photo of the senior royals with King Charles on social media.


