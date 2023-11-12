 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
Melanie Walker

'The Marvels' disappoints MCU with the poorest opening in 15 years

The all-female superhero movie 'The Marvels' failed to wow the box office with the lowest numbers on its opening weekend

Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 12, 2023

The all-female ensemble Marvel movie The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, has had the poorest opening of any Marvel Cinematic Universe production.

Deadline reported that on its first day of release, the Nia DaCosta's superhero film only brought in $21.5 million in revenue to the North American box office.

The $200 million budget movie could only earn $47 million on its opening weekend, which turns out to be the lowest of any MCU film in its fifteen years of production.

In contrast, when Martin Scorsese's historical drama Killers of the Flower Moon debuted in theaters last month, it brought in $44 million, despite having been produced on the same $200 million budget.

However, the movie only had a brief run in theaters before making its Apple TV+ debut.

The film, which was directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Imaan Vellani as Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. 

The Marvels combined two Disney+ series, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel, with one movie, Captain Marvel, to create an all-female superhero universe.

