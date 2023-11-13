Prince Harry is becoming a ‘punch line’ with a ‘mean joke’

Prince Harry is now turning into nothing worse than a bad joke’ and its becoming a ‘massive punch line’

File Footage

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry has reduced himself into a ‘punch line’ and is now becoming a ‘mean joke’ for the rest of the world.



These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she weighed in on Meghan Markle's past attempts to work on Archetypes as well as the revenue it later generated.

Read More: Meghan Markle put on blast for ‘reducing’ women into ‘Archetypes’

for those unversed Meghan Markle's podcast featured prominent names from the Duchess' inner circle and these women include Serena Williams, Mariah Carey etc.

Yet in all of this Ms Boshoff feels, "Harry was completely ineffective in this sphere.”

Read More: Prince Harry's shocking podcast ideas



“In fact, according to the news website Bloomberg, he came up with ideas such as interviewing Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg about formative traumatic experiences," he recounted.

Before concluding she added, “If that wasn't laughable enough, there was also an idea to do a podcast about fatherhood — and possibly interview The Pope for it. It almost sounds like a mean joke, with Harry as the punchline.”