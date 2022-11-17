 
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle put on blast for ‘reducing’ women into ‘Archetypes’

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Meghan Markle has been called out for treating women like an Archetype amid ‘hypocritical word policing.

This shocking accusation has been issued by Sky News Australia, contributor Megyn Kelly.

She began by accusing Meghan Markle of “losing her perspective” and “word policing” her entire podcast.

Mr Kelly even went as far as to urge the Duchess of Sussex to return ‘back to reality’ and claimed, “You know the thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you are not allowed to say.”

“You can't say 'difficult', you can't say 'the b word', you can't say [that] a woman's 'aggressive', you can't say the tiger lady, you can't do an angry black woman.”

“Well, you know what, sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colours, whatever, it is not necessarily an 'archetype'.”

Before concluding she also added, “Look what's happening in our countries, over here people can't buy turkeys, they are too expensive, we have got record inflation and she wants to run around word-policing everybody, have some perspective.”

