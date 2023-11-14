David's music was featured in the documentary 'Moonage Daydream' and Little Richard's music was featured in 'Little Richard: I Am Everything'

Tupac Shakur to make history nearly 30 years after his death

Tupac Shakur, an acclaimed rapper who died nearly three decades ago might be making history by winning a Grammy Award after his untimely death at the age of 25 in 1996.

Tupac recently appeared in headlines as Will Smith's estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has referred to the late rapper as her soulmate.

Tupac Shakur secures nomination for Grammy Award

According to the Daily Mail, Grammy Award nominations announced last week revealed that the hitmaker has received a nomination in the best music film category for his music in Dear Mama, a docuseries titled after the name of one of his biggest hits.

Dear Mama is a five-episode docuseries aired on FX/Hulu, and it revolves around the relationship between the singer and his month, Afeni Shakur. His mother famously known as a Black Panther activist, passed away in 2016.



Other late artists to receive Grammy nominations

Tupac is not the only artist to have received a Grammy nomination after his death. Two other artists, including David Bowie and Little Richard, have been nominated in the same category.

David's music was featured in the documentary Moonage Daydream, and he died in 2016. Whereas, Little Richard's music was featured in Little Richard: I Am Everything, and he died of cancer in 2020.