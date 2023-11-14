Brad Pitt introduces Ines De Ramon to his friends as his 'girlfriend,' claims source

Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon keeping romance ‘private’ to ‘protect’ it

Brad Pitt recently publically introduced his new lover Ines De Ramon as his “girlfriend,” finally confirming speculations around his love life.



Speaking of their low-key romance and where it stands a year after the duo started dating, a source said the Fight Club alum and jewelry designer are “doing great.”

The source told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt and de Ramon are “going strong and things are going great between them.”

“Ines is still working with Anita Ko, and Brad is of course busy with work as well, but they are still seeing each other whenever they can," the source added.

"They both make an effort to keep their relationship private out of respect for each other and to protect it," the insider revealed.

The duo finally put rumours to rest after they made joint appearance at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles where they were “laughing and joking with everyone around them.”

Meanwhile, People Magazine reported that Pitt has been referring to de Ramon as his “girlfriend. “This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce,” the insider said.

Pitt "is doing great with Ines," the tipster said, adding, “It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy.”