entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Russell Brand hit with new allegations of offensive behavior
Russell Brand hit with new allegations of offensive behavior 

Russell Brand is facing new allegations regarding his offensive behavior during the time he hosted BBC radio shows between 2006 and 2008.

The broadcasting company, which launched an investigation against the comedian after an exposé was published in September, did not provide details of the complaints but clarified that they weren’t sexual in nature.

The follow-up investigation by BBC comes after The Times of London and Sunday Times accused Russell of sexually assaulting four women between 2006 and 2013, and detailed their experiences anonymously. 

According to the network, one of the women first came forward in 2019 and alleged that Russell assaulted her within BBC’s premise in 2008. Two others made similar claims and mentioned it happened while he was working as a BBC radio presenter on 6 Music and Radio 2.

The update said the investigation was “in no way complete” but “it seems that no disciplinary action was taken against Russell Brand during his engagement with the BBC in 2006-8 prior to his departure from the network."

However, Russell has consistently denied the “serious criminal allegations” and “extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

