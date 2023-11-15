 
Kourtney Kardashian shares romantic birthday note for husband Travis Barker

Over two million fans, friends and family members have reacted to Kourtney Kardashian's post for husband Travis Barker

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has shared a heartfelt post for her husband Travis Barker on his 48th birthday on Tuesday after welcoming their first baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star shared throwback photos with Travis and wrote, “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything…”

She further said, “I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Commenting on it, Travis Barker, the US musician and drummer, said “I love you forever my soulmate” followed by a heart emoticon.

Kourtney’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also showered love on her birthday post for Travis.

Over two million fans and friends have reacted to the post. 

