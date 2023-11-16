 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Rutter thanks Kevin for his contributions to enriching American culture

Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'

Kevin Hart fans are going wild as the acclaimed comedian has been announced as a recipient of the Mark Twain Prize in 2024.

Kevin Hart to receive Mark Twain Prize in 2024

The Kennedy Center has announced that the comedian-actor will be the 25th person to receive the prestigious award for American Humour. 

According to People Magazine, the ceremony is scheduled for March 24, 2024, at the center's Concert Hall in Washington, D.C.

Kevin feels honoured on receiving the award

Kevin reacted to the news by saying, "It feels surreal to be honoured in the commemorative year," adding that he has been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago.

The Get Hard star continued, "Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observation on life."

Kevin expressed gratitude to the Kennedy Center, stating, "I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact culture."

He appeared eager to celebrate after achieving this milestone.

Kennedy Center's president's thoughts on Kevin's award

The Kennedy Center's president, Deborah F. Rutter, also expressed her thoughts regarding the announcement. She said, "Kevin has been a source of laughter for over three decades throughout the world."

She hailed Hollywood's funnyman, declaring him to be an accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian.

Rutter thanked Kevin for his contributions to enriching American culture.

