Gracie Abrams reveals Taylor Swift is 'reason' why she stayed in music

Gracie Abrams recently opened up about her passion for writing in an interview with Porter, and also shared her feelings for music superstar and tour mate Taylor Swift.

Abrams referred to The Tortured Poets Department singer as "an unbelievable artist, friend, and mentor" and shared that 34-year-old was one of the reasons why she stuck to writing.

"Writing, for me, is something that helps my brain stay at a baseline calm that is required for me to function at the highest possible level in all the other areas", the 24-year old said regarding her love for writing.

Besides Swift, Abrams had nothing but love and positive words to say for all women in songwriting, "The kind of freedom and safety that I feel personally is solely because of the women in this industry that have created space for us now, not just to have a voice in our business, but to have a voice in our songwriting as well."

Abrams shall be reuniting with Swift in late 2024 for a final North American leg of Swift’s Eras Tour. Abrams’s second studio album, The Secret of Us, will be released on June 21, in the fifth track of which the Blank Space singer is featured.