Prince Harry has just been put on blast for seemingly non-adult-like behavior

Prince Harry is a ‘baffling man’ who ups and leaves at the ‘drop of a hat’

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for refusing to act like an adult during his time in the UK for King Charles’ Coronation.

Claims of this nature, regarding Prince Harry’s behavior have been shared by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

All of it has been highlighted in her piece for the Daily Mail.

It all began with Ms Callahan stating, “Harry appears to be, for want of a better phrase, a colossal drag.”

In regards to proof, Ms Callahan says, “Look no further than his father's historic coronation in May, Harry sans Meghan and seated third row.”

At the event, “rather than conduct himself accordingly” and “rather than accept the olive branch, Harry refused to return to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.”

“He said not one word to his father or brother. Instead, he headed straight back to L.A., a whirlwind 28 hours that left the royals baffled.”

Even a friend of the Royal Family began to wonder “why [he] had bothered to come at all” in their chat with Variety, for those unversed.