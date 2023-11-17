Princess Diana's disturbing death scene in The Crown was uncalled for, says expert

Princess Diana was not 'having baby' before death: 'Please don't say that'

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, is condemning the grotesque scenes from The Crown.

Season six of the Netflix hit series, that is now streaming on the site, shows intense scenes from the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

Speaking about how the trauma could trigger in the minds of Prince William

and Prince Harry, Burrell tells Mirror.co.uk: “It's too close to our memories and it's too close to people's hearts, to William, to Harry, to all the people that knew her and loved her.”

“It seems macabre to show the vehicle in which she died. I find the whole scene of Diana's death portrayed in a fictional TV show to be grotesque.”

Paul added: “Please don't say that Diana was having a baby when she died because she wasn't. That is not true."

He then advised the makers: “We know what happened, it wrecked all our lives. We don't want to see it again.”