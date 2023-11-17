Kate Middleton has allegedly decided the door to her heart is closed to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will never forgive Meghan Markle after Endgame

Kate Middleton has allegedly made the decision to close the door to her heart when it comes to Meghan Markle.

Claims of this nature have been presented by inside sources.

All of this has been brought to light in reference to Endgame’s release.

According to a report by OK magazine, “Kate’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Meghan now, even though William is insisting they make peace for the greater good of the family.”

“She’s asserting her independence and starting to ignore a piece of heartfelt advice Queen Camilla gave her long before she wed William."

Read More: Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

This comes in reference to a claim made by Robert Lacey where he revealed that there was once a time that Queen Camilla “confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: Fit your timetable — well, basically your whole life — around his.”

Even expert Jennie Bond chimed into the chat, according to a report by the outlet.

In her chat she revealed that Kate’s animosity extends even towards Prince Harry as well.

Reportedly, “Catherine was deeply hurt by some of the things Harry said about her, particularly in his book, and unfortunately because of these entrenched positions where neither side seems to want to make contact or the first move, I can’t see this rift healing any time soon.”

Read More: Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity



“Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values.”

“But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back. Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted.”