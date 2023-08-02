Meghan Markle is ‘sick and tired’ of Kate Middleton’s growing popularity

Meghan Markle seems to be unhappy of how the stakes have started to pile up in favour of her sister-in-law.

In recent months, the former Suits actress have had face setbacks in her businesses with her husband Prince Harry, meanwhile Kate Middleton was growing her popularity with her newly-bestowed title of Princess of Wales.

Per an insider that told Heat Magazine, “Meghan is sick and tired of this ‘Saint Kate’ act.”

While Kate was getting popular in the UK, Meghan is now concerned that Prince William and Kate will now be aiming towards Hollywood, which was her domain.

“She and Harry are aware the Waleses are planning more trips to the States — including Hollywood — and the red carpet will well and truly be rolled out for their arrival.”

The source further added that the Waleses are now ‘actively pitched’ over Harry and Meghan. Furthermore, King Charles is also backing William and Kate to maintain their American ties and influence as a part of their strategy to keep the monarchy relevant.



The Sussexes previously faced a major blow when they did not receive a single nomination by the Emmys despite their Netflix docuseries garnered much popularity on the streaming giant.



Given the collapse of their Spotify deal and the fate of their Netflix deal hanging by a balance, the insider suggested that Hollywood is distancing themselves from the Sussexes.

“Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate,” the insider told the outlet.

Prince William is expected to touch down in New York next month for the upcoming Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. Kate Middleton is also expected to attend, which has reportedly made the Meghan quite unhappy.

