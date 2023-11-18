'Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom' is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023

Aquaman's Jason Momoa takes NYC streets by storm on two wheels

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa, famously known for his role in Aquaman, recently shared his experience of riding a bike on the streets of New York City.

The actor was spotted enjoying a bike ride on Monday, wearing a grey shirt paired with blue jeans and black combat boots.

Jason appeared in an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 44-year-old actor shared that he felt scared while lamenting that the pedestrians in NYC do not care about any rules. He said, "Pedestrians in NYC are scarier. They walk across the street without giving a crap about rules."

The Game of Thrones alum appeared to have thoroughly enjoyed his bike riding experience as he stated, "I got out there, and it was amazing. Though I never play video games, If I were to imagine a video game, riding a bike in NYC is like a video game."

Jason added, "It was a perfect blue-bird day. I was able to chill with my friend and do all the cool stuff."

On the professional front, the Aquaman star's upcoming movie Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023.

