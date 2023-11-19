Kate Middleton will host the special royal carol service on Christmas Eve

Adam Lambert ‘proud’ to be part of Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service

US singer-songwriter and actor Adam Lambert has expressed his excitement as he revealed that he would be part of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Service on December 8.



Reacting to Kate Middleton’s announcement on X, formerly Twitter, the Believe singer tweeted, “I’m so proud to be a part of The Princess of Wales’ 2023 Together at Christmas Carol Service with @Earlychildhood on December 8th.

“Thank you for having me @KensingtonRoyal.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton announced, “A very special Carol Service, coming soon. Together At Christmas with @earlychildhood is returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 8 December.”

The future queen further said, “This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK.”

