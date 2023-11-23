Ed Sheeran and 50 Cent treated fans with their performance of 'I Am In Love With Your Body'

50 Cent shocks fans with surprise Ed Sheeran collaboration

50 Cent recently stunned his fans with a surprise performance - his unexpected collaboration with Ed Sheeran appeared to be a treat for the music fans.



50 Cent's collaboration with Ed Sheeran

In the most recent show of the 48-year-old rapper at O2 stadium, the 32-year-old Ed appeared out of nowhere in a monster box on stage, leaving the latter's fans buzzing.

According to the Metro, the singer's impromptu collaboration broke the internet as the rapper himself took to Instagram to document the epic surprise for music fans.

50 Cents posted pictures featuring himself with Ed and captioned them, "My man came through for me tonight, BOOM LONDON went crazy! It doesn’t get bigger than this..."

The Shape of You hitmaker also captured the unforgettable moments of his surprise on camera as he told his fans, "Right so I’m off to sing, 50 Cent has invited me to the O2 to sing Shape Of You, and I’m going to walk on stage and go who likes In Da Club, here’s Shape Of You."

The pair treated 50 Cent fans with their performance of I am in love with your body.



50 Cent collaborates with Eminem

This is not the first 50 Cent stunned fans with a surprise collaboration as previously, in September, he was joined by an acclaimed rapper, Eminem, on stage in Michigan.