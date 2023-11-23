 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

50 Cent shocks fans with surprise Ed Sheeran collaboration

Ed Sheeran and 50 Cent treated fans with their performance of 'I Am In Love With Your Body'

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

50 Cent shocks fans with surprise Ed Sheeran collaboration

50 Cent recently stunned his fans with a surprise performance - his unexpected collaboration with Ed Sheeran appeared to be a treat for the music fans.

50 Cent's collaboration with Ed Sheeran

In the most recent show of the 48-year-old rapper at O2 stadium, the 32-year-old Ed appeared out of nowhere in a monster box on stage, leaving the latter's fans buzzing.

According to the Metro, the singer's impromptu collaboration broke the internet as the rapper himself took to Instagram to document the epic surprise for music fans.

50 Cents posted pictures featuring himself with Ed and captioned them, "My man came through for me tonight, BOOM LONDON went crazy! It doesn’t get bigger than this..."

The Shape of You hitmaker also captured the unforgettable moments of his surprise on camera as he told his fans, "Right so I’m off to sing, 50 Cent has invited me to the O2 to sing Shape Of You, and I’m going to walk on stage and go who likes In Da Club, here’s Shape Of You."

The pair treated 50 Cent fans with their performance of I am in love with your body.

50 Cent collaborates with Eminem

This is not the first 50 Cent stunned fans with a surprise collaboration as previously, in September, he was joined by an acclaimed rapper, Eminem, on stage in Michigan. 

Jamie Foxx sued by a woman over 2015 sexual assault
Jamie Foxx sued by a woman over 2015 sexual assault
Christopher Nolan reveals potential Oscar hurdles for 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan reveals potential Oscar hurdles for 'Oppenheimer'
Angelina Jolie 'lost & hurt' following split from Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie 'lost & hurt' following split from Brad Pitt
Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets video
Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'knew the score' during exit from Royal life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'knew the score' during exit from Royal life
Meghan Markle no longer in 'control' as Prince Harry becomes 'his own man'
Meghan Markle no longer in 'control' as Prince Harry becomes 'his own man'
'Disappointed' King Charles went 'ballistic' over Prince Edward intrusion in William life
'Disappointed' King Charles went 'ballistic' over Prince Edward intrusion in William life
Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?
Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?
Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia
Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
King Charles to find new 'potent' brand to fit family monarchy
King Charles to find new 'potent' brand to fit family monarchy
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children