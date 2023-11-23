Nolan says that he don’t really think about awards when he make the films

Christopher Nolan reveals potential Oscar hurdles for 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has recently opened up about what he thinks might hold back his movie from winning Oscars.

Oppenheimer's performance at the box office

Nolan's Oppenheimer has been a major success at the box as it received an impressive reception of $950 million, listing the movie among the top three successful movies of the director.

Despite the fans being convinced that the movie based on the life of the father of Atomic Bomb, Dr Robert J Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) deserves an Oscar - Nolan has noted some things that he thinks might get in the way of his movie getting an Academy Award.

Nolan has been nominated for the Oscar five times but he has yet to triumph.



Potential Oscar hurdles for Oppenheimer

In a recent interview with the Metro, Nolan stated, "We don’t really think about awards when we’re making the films. I don’t think you can, particularly if you’re looking to reach a broad audience and put the film out at the best time of year for example, which is the summer."

According to the famed director, the film's release time of July 2023 wasn't strategic if it wanted to bag an Academy Award.

Nolan confessed that winning an Oscar was his dream, adding, "It’d be marvellous to win Oscars for the film. It’d be a dream come true."