Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they are ‘done’ as appetite wains thin

Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just come under fire for overselling until there is no more appetite for their brand identity.

All of this has been brought to light by Lauren Chen.

She broke all of her thoughts down regarding the couple, in one of her chats for GB News.

During the course of this chat Ms Chen revealed the couple are in for a “rude awakening” regarding their popularity.

She also used the couple’s past endeavors as an example and pointed out how, “Their Spotify deal has finished, so it’s not really a question or debate whether it was successful or not.”

“Even with Netflix, these are deals they’ve had for years and what have they done with them?”

Even “the docuseries was universally panned from what I saw” and in the eyes of Ms Chen, “there is just no appetite for what Harry and Meghan are trying to sell anymore.”

“It’s going to be a rude awakening that, you can’t just be royals in America and not produce anything and expect to be loved and financed the way you might be in the UK if you are actually a respected and participating member of the Royal Family.”

