Friday, November 24, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William 'mildly exasperated' as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb

Body language expert Judi James says Prince Harry seems happy ahead of Omid Scobie's book release

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

Prince William mildly exasperated as Prince Harry pal drops book bomb

Prince William is leaving behind his worries and opting for a more comfortable approach amid Prince Harry troubles.

The Prince of Wales, in his recent engagement to Manchester, seemed happy ahead of the release of an explosive piece from Omid Scobie.

Speaking about his public outing, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "If his body language signals here contain any responses to the latest attempts to skewer the royals via some barbed quotes in the Scobie book it's more like a hint of mild exasperation than any appearance of being genuinely rattled.

"All the Firm should be tired of this game by now but although every missile is missing its mark the overall effect must be wearying,"

"Despite this though or perhaps because of it, William looks even more determined than usual to throw himself into his causes and to immerse himself with the people he meets."

Prince Harry has largerly kept mum after Harry's exit from the UK. Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

