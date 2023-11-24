 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Mason Hughes

Chris Evans returns to social media after six month hiatus

Chris Evans reveal what he's most grateful for ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

Mason Hughes

Friday, November 24, 2023

The Captain America actor Chris Evans has returned to social media after a six month hiatus following his marriage with wife, Alba Baptista. He returned to social media on Wednesday to reveal what he’s most grateful for ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chris Evans returns to social media

Taking to Instagram, Chris shared the update of him getting back to social media with his 18.9 million followers, saying, “Hi everyone! I am back. I am thankful for a lot of things this year, but dogs are always high on the list.”

The 42-year-old actor shared a video that showed him playing with puppies available for adoption at a non-profit animal rescue named, Animal Haven. This organization was formed in 1967 in Manhattan.

Fans thrilled over Evans' return to social media

Fans of the actor were thrilled seeing their favourite superstar returning to social media and expressed their excitement in the comment section of the post. 

One of his fans wrote, “Name something more attractive than this man and puppies.” Another wrote, “First of all: Welcome back!! We missed you so much Chris!! Secondly, congratulations on your wedding with Alba!! Much love!!.”

A third fan said, “Our favourite dog dad! Welcome back.” While a fourth fan stated, “I missed you, thanks for coming back.” 

