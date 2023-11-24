Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success

 
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears reportedly has “mountain of debts” with no money “coming in,” despite earning in millions by releasing her book, The Woman In Me.

According to National Enquirer, the Toxic hitmaker was warned a few months ago about spending too much money, but she didn't listen and now she's in big debt with no income.

"Britney was warned a few months ago that she was running into the red, but she didn’t change anything and kept on blowing her cash and now it’s happened," the insider shared.

"She’s got a mountain of debts and no money coming in,” the insider added.

The outlet revealed that most of Princess of Pop’s money comes from stuff she did in the past, like her last tour in 2018.

She released a couple of songs in the last two years, but things were tough until her new book, The Woman in Me, came out last months.

Even though her book did well and got on the Best Seller list, the insider revealed that Spears already spent the $12 million she got in advance.

And the money she makes from the book won't be enough to cover what she owes. "It's not all Britney’s fault given all the people who’ve leeched off her and continue to do so," the insider explained.

"But the problem is she doesn’t know how things add up. She was never formally educated about money and how it works, and now she’s paying a terrible emotional and financial price!"

