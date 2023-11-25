 
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez's 'lazy' title

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take firms steps towards mending their relationship amid rift rumors

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez called him lazy
Photo Ben Affleck takes on a new role after Jennifer Lopez called him 'lazy'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seemingly working towards the betterment of their relationship amid rift rumors.

According to RadarOnline.com, the duo previously indulged in a heated conversation regarding the maintenance and hygiene of their pets.

Another source from the National Enquirer reported that following the same feud Jennifer called her husband “lazy.”

The same source dished, "His answer is to hire people to do it for them. But it really bugs Jennifer because he has more than enough time on his hands. So in her view, he's just being lazy."

In response to his wife’s rants, the Gone Girl actor has seemingly decided to become more active and involved with his family.

During a couple of days, Ben was repeatedly seen spending some quality time with his children, Seraphina and Samuel, as papped by Page Six.

In addition to this, the 51-year-old husband is now serving as a chauffeur for his 53-year-old wife. This new role of Ben was applauded by fans.

In the recently clicked images by Page Six, Ben Affleck waited for the Get on the Floor songstress Jennifer outside celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson’s gym.

Rocking a bright white crop top, Lopez showed her chiseled abs as she headed towards the gym. Her casual look was paired with gray tights and white sneakers.

It is pertinent to mention here that not long ago, Jennifer Lopez was also papped by the same outlet as she flaunted a Garner-inspired look outside Starbucks.

