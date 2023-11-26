Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show

Alec Baldwin is allegedly planning a massive pay day for his family reality TV show

Alec Baldwin has just put forth massive demands for financial recompense for his wife’s debut role in a reality TV series.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to the National Enquirer.

Per the insider, Alec, 65, and Hilaria, 39, are planning on getting massive payouts.

Per Radar Online, “Baldwin is channeling his inner Hollywood heavyweight with a demand of $300,000 per episode”.

Not to mention, “a sum that doesn't even cover the $300,000 he's eyeing for his wife and children.”

The same insider also touched on the lucrative nature of this all and added, “There's undoubtedly an audience for a reality show starring Alec and his family.”

“But unless he adjusts his perception of his own worth, it will remain a Hollywood daydream,” they also chimed in to say before signing off.