 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show

Alec Baldwin is allegedly planning a massive pay day for his family reality TV show

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show

Alec Baldwin has just put forth massive demands for financial recompense for his wife’s debut role in a reality TV series.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source close to the National Enquirer.

Per the insider, Alec, 65, and Hilaria, 39, are planning on getting massive payouts.

Per Radar Online, “Baldwin is channeling his inner Hollywood heavyweight with a demand of $300,000 per episode”.

Not to mention, “a sum that doesn't even cover the $300,000 he's eyeing for his wife and children.”

The same insider also touched on the lucrative nature of this all and added, “There's undoubtedly an audience for a reality show starring Alec and his family.”

“But unless he adjusts his perception of his own worth, it will remain a Hollywood daydream,” they also chimed in to say before signing off. 

‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel
Margot Robbie reveals plans for a 'Barbie' sequel
Angelina Jolie opens up about 'great honor' with Nobel Peace Price laureate
Angelina Jolie opens up about 'great honor' with Nobel Peace Price laureate
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Why did Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite after rift reports?
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Paul Rudd says Ant-Man diet was 'restrictive': 'My reward was sparkling water'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry told to keep Royal christmas invite 'secret'
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told to 'carefully consider' comments on Omid Scobie book
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud
Prince William 'refuses to recognize' Prince Harry amid brotherly feud