Amid the release of Omid Scobie’s new book experts believe it’s ‘extremely tiresome to see them endlessly traduced like’

King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit

Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame has just been bashed for taking things too far in biographies because “the Royal Family are not mere celebrities” but are also “part of a longstanding and revered institution.”

“From Crawfie, to Netflix's The Crown via Andrew Morton, Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell, Scobie et al, the amount of money – not to mention careers and reputations – that has been made by insiders from revealing details of the British Royal Family's most intimate moments is astonishing.”

“And it is, not to put too fine a point on it, deeply unedifying,” Ms Vine also added.

“That's not to say that the public don't have a right to know what the Royal Family gets up to – after all, they are public servants. But there's a big difference between biographies and documentaries – such as those curated by the Mail's estimable Robert Hardman – that detail their public roles, and those others that seek only to create drama and gossip.”

She also bashed the current approach and said that “the Royal Family are not mere celebrities, they are part of a longstanding and revered institution which, for many people, still stands for the increasingly rare values of dignity, duty and discretion.”

So “it's extremely tiresome to see them endlessly traduced like this for the sake of profit,” she also added before signing off