 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit

Amid the release of Omid Scobie’s new book experts believe it’s ‘extremely tiresome to see them endlessly traduced like’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 27, 2023

King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit
King Charles’ monarchy is ‘endlessly traduced’ for the sake of profit

Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame has just been bashed for taking things too far in biographies because “the Royal Family are not mere celebrities” but are also “part of a longstanding and revered institution.”

“From Crawfie, to Netflix's The Crown via Andrew Morton, Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell, Scobie et al, the amount of money – not to mention careers and reputations – that has been made by insiders from revealing details of the British Royal Family's most intimate moments is astonishing.”

Read More: King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

“And it is, not to put too fine a point on it, deeply unedifying,” Ms Vine also added.

“That's not to say that the public don't have a right to know what the Royal Family gets up to – after all, they are public servants. But there's a big difference between biographies and documentaries – such as those curated by the Mail's estimable Robert Hardman – that detail their public roles, and those others that seek only to create drama and gossip.”

Read More: Prince Harry always ‘steals the scene from Prince Willaim, King Charles 

She also bashed the current approach and said that “the Royal Family are not mere celebrities, they are part of a longstanding and revered institution which, for many people, still stands for the increasingly rare values of dignity, duty and discretion.”

So “it's extremely tiresome to see them endlessly traduced like this for the sake of profit,” she also added before signing off

Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet
Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep
Quentin Tarantino drops movie title that forced him to weep
Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors
Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Meghan Markle’s ‘bagged up’ royal jewels but never got to know anyone
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Eleanor Tomlinson advises young actresses on intimate scenes
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Kim Kardashian behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori ordeal?
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Taylor Swift 'secretly supporting' dead fan's family in Brazil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex guard makes shocking claim over Cassie lawsuit
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry and Meghan Markle ‘South Park’ episode disclosed