Prince Harry always ‘steals the scene’ from Prince Willaim, King Charles

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for wanting to ‘steal the scene’ from Prince William, Kate Middleton, alongside Meghan

Prince Harry has just been held accused of stealing the scene from Prince William and King Charles on multiple instances.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

During this piece Ms Callahan said, “Transpose this seeming utter lack of class and discretion with 'The Crown' taking its final bow."

Because “right away, this initial four-episode instalment of season six makes one thing clear: This series, despite what's come before, is unabashedly pro-monarchy.”

“How could it be anything but? Its central crown-bearer, the not-long-departed Queen Elizabeth (played by Imelda Staunton) is very much alive throughout.”

Even “all the worries about Diana (the impeccable Elizabeth Debicki) and a potentially violent recreation of the crash that killed her, it is as tastefully done as possible”.

Because for those unversed with the latest installment, “we see a speeding black Mercedes but the impact itself is off-screen.”

“Charles (Dominic West), meanwhile, is gifted a newfound hero narrative.”

“And unlike his living, breathing inspiration, our fictional 12-year-old Harry has little dialogue and never steals the scene.”

For those unversed, this instance brings to light on such moment when the Sussexes and Windsors’ both held events for World Mental Health Day, on opposite sides of the pond, around the same time frame.