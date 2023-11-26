 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family

King Charles is reportedly set to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an olive branch over the New Year

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly sent a very strong message to Prince Harry with his latest move for brother Prince Andrew.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, Prince Andrew has been given 'royal pardon' as he joined the monarch and Queen Camilla at key event earlier this week, leading to speculations he is slowly re-emerging into the royal fold.

The publication, citing The Sun, reported Prince Andrew was pictured on Thursday driving his car along the Long Walk where he welcomed the new Dean of Windsor with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father was reportedly given a "royal pardon" as he joined the King and Queen.

The Sun, citing the insiders, claiming that although Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal he attends events as a member of the Royal Family.

The invitation for Prince Andrew to join the King and Queen at Windsor Castle came amid reports the monarch still loves his younger son Prince Harry and he is set to offer him and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle an olive branch over the New Year.

