Ed Sheeran along with other famous music artists has released cover song for '50 Years of Making Noise (Reimagined)'

Photo Ed Sheeran covers 90's ballad for '50 Years of Making Noise (Reimagined)'

Ed Sheeran has dropped the reimagined version of a 90's balled.

The original ballad was called Throw Your Arms Around Me, which was released by Hunters & Collectors, an Australian rock band. This boy band was formed in 1981 and played a blend of pub rock and art-funk genres.

Since its initial release, the song has been reimagined by many artists including Pearl Jam, Crowded House, and several more.

On the 24th of November, the all-stars collection named 50 Years of Making Noise (Reimagined) was released by the Mushroom Group.

Marking the Australian group's golden anniversary, the project entails some of the hit music regenerated by a line of star-studded musicians. These include the famous names of Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Barnes, Amy Shark, The Temper Trap, Paul Kelly, and Vance Joy.

The CEO of Mushroom Group Matt Gudinski commented on the project and said, “What a remarkable collective of artists to reimagine some of the greatest Mushroom songs throughout our 50 years.”

The live compilation is available for streaming on 7plus.

