Monday, November 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories

Meghan Markle's mouthpiece Omid Scobie has just come under fire for releasing a shocking take down of the monarchy in 'Endgame'

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle's unofficial mouthpiece Omid Scobie has just been ridiculed for his new book titled Endgame. 

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams. 

His conversation revolved around Omid Scobie's new book Endgame, as well as its accusatory claims against Prince William, as well as the future of the monarchy.

All of this has been shared during his chat with Express UK. 

He started the entire conversation off by saying, "Omid Scobie, as he undoubtedly intended, has received a lot of publicity linked to his take on the current state of the monarchy, with reports of its contents appearing in many newspapers."

But "it would, however, be unwise to place any trust in Scobie’s forecasts," he also cautioned in the middle of his conversation.

This is due to the fact that "he is best known for having co-authored Finding Freedom, a turgid, pathetically inadequate story of how Harry and Meghan supposedly found freedom by leaving royal life."

"It was unsourced so the details it contained could not be verified," he later chimed in to say before signing off.

