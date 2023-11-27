Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also planning to move to Malibu before Los Angeles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to move to Los Angeles

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly considering to move to Los Angeles, where the couple could live closer to the ‘glitz and glamour’ of Hollywood, according to TMZ.



The publication, citing sources, claimed the royal couple, who live in their multi-million mansion in Montecito, have been discussing a move to Los Angeles after deciding to no longer look for a home in Malibu.

The source further says Archie and Lilibet parents have not yet visited any houses in Los Angeles, however, they just checked out a $8 million plot of land in September, which they have decided to not to buy.

The fresh claims about Meghan and Harry’s move came days after the Duchess walked the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

Speaking to media Meghan Markle said, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”

She added, “My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”