 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges

Previously, Tiffany has always spoken about her hardships, being broke, homeless and living in a car

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tiffany Haddishs friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges
Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish was recently arrested on charges of Driving Under Influence (DUI) and the very next day Tiffany poked fun of her arrest by the police.

It has now been reported that the comedian's friends and family have expressed their concerns that Tiffany has hidden behind her fake smile, after the arrest, for the comedy show.

According to Page Six, a source close to the actress has revealed to publication that she has been drinking more thank usual, adding, "Her friends think that she is lonely and hiding behind a fake smile."

It has been very surprising for her friends as Tiffany has always spoken about her hardships, being broke, homeless and living in a car.

One of her friends stated, "We love the fact that she can move on from this and turn this life situation into a part of comedy routine."

Previously, the 43-year-old artist was arrested and latter she joked off the incident saying, "I asked man with a job (preferably in Uniform) and the God sent me one."

Tiffany was arrested when she was returning from her Thanksgiving comedy show on the charges of DUI as she was found asleep in her car.

Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Adele breaks four-month sobriety streak, returns to drinking for holiday
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
Chris Brown brushes off criticism labelling him as anti-Semitic
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
‘Game of Thrones’ creator on bloodthirsty reputation: ‘You should feel death’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Swifties in shock: ‘Travis Kelce can fight’
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Kanye West performs his latest anti-Semitic track at nightclub in Dubai
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Why Beyoncé was against daughter to perform on stage?
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
Mark Wahlberg embraces cold plunges, rest for healthier lifestyle
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
50 Cent melts internet heart with sweet revelation
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories
Meghan Markle's mouthpiece accused of writing turgid stories
Jennifer Lawrence claps back at plastic surgery speculations
Jennifer Lawrence claps back at plastic surgery speculations
Meghan Markle's warned against creating absolute mess as it's a 'disservice'
Meghan Markle's warned against creating absolute mess as it's a 'disservice'
Shakira breaks the bank to avoid tax defraud case
Shakira breaks the bank to avoid tax defraud case