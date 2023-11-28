Previously, Tiffany has always spoken about her hardships, being broke, homeless and living in a car

Tiffany Haddish's friends express concerns following arrest on DUI charges

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish was recently arrested on charges of Driving Under Influence (DUI) and the very next day Tiffany poked fun of her arrest by the police.

It has now been reported that the comedian's friends and family have expressed their concerns that Tiffany has hidden behind her fake smile, after the arrest, for the comedy show.

According to Page Six, a source close to the actress has revealed to publication that she has been drinking more thank usual, adding, "Her friends think that she is lonely and hiding behind a fake smile."

It has been very surprising for her friends as Tiffany has always spoken about her hardships, being broke, homeless and living in a car.

One of her friends stated, "We love the fact that she can move on from this and turn this life situation into a part of comedy routine."

Previously, the 43-year-old artist was arrested and latter she joked off the incident saying, "I asked man with a job (preferably in Uniform) and the God sent me one."

Tiffany was arrested when she was returning from her Thanksgiving comedy show on the charges of DUI as she was found asleep in her car.