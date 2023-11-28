Kylie Jenner, who is an American fashion mogul, gets candid about her life decisions in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence

Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence

Kylie Jenner recently sat down for a candid chat with Jennifer Lawrence and weighed in on some of her biggest life decisions, to date.



In the conversation she disclosed that she is a family-oriented person, in her most recent confessional.

In a chat with Interview Magazine, the American socialite touched on a myriad of different aspects and after small small talk, and when The Hunger Games actress asked the youngest about her “best-hire”, Kylie made an interesting revelation.

Kylie Jenner said, "Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs."

In response, Jennifer probed the 26-year-old businesswoman by asking, “Why Seven?”

To this she tickled some ribs and said, "Because they kept multiplying."

She also went on to add, “One of them had children, and I had to keep the family together."

Seeing a 'reflection' of Kris Jenner in this pet parenthood of Kylie, the 33-year-old American actress commented, “You’re just like your mom. You have litters" before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention here that the reality TV star is currently looking after 12 pets in total. These include seven dogs, one bunny and four chickens, as per People.