 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence

Kylie Jenner, who is an American fashion mogul, gets candid about her life decisions in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Kylie Jenner reveals how she keeps family together with Jennifer Lawrence
Kylie Jenner reveals how she 'keeps family together' with Jennifer Lawrence

Kylie Jenner recently sat down for a candid chat with Jennifer Lawrence and weighed in on some of her biggest life decisions, to date.

In the conversation she disclosed that she is a family-oriented person, in her most recent confessional.

In a chat with Interview Magazine, the American socialite touched on a myriad of different aspects and after small small talk, and when The Hunger Games actress asked the youngest about her “best-hire”, Kylie made an interesting revelation.

Kylie Jenner said, "Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs."

In response, Jennifer probed the 26-year-old businesswoman by asking, “Why Seven?”

To this she tickled some ribs and said, "Because they kept multiplying."

She also went on to add, “One of them had children, and I had to keep the family together."

Seeing a 'reflection' of Kris Jenner in this pet parenthood of Kylie, the 33-year-old American actress commented, “You’re just like your mom. You have litters" before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention here that the reality TV star is currently looking after 12 pets in total. These include seven dogs, one bunny and four chickens, as per People.

Jennifer Aniston backs mental health after Matthew Perry's shock
Jennifer Aniston backs mental health after Matthew Perry's shock
Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider
Kanye West sidelines kids for Christmas with Bianca Censori: Insider
King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book
King Charles makes first appearance since Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims in new book
Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations
Chad Michael Murray breaks silence on Erin Foster’s cheating accusations
Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle video
Piers Morgan rejects claims about call from Queen Camilla over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's real reason for signing anti-monarchy deals exposed video
Prince Harry's real reason for signing anti-monarchy deals exposed
Prince William unfazed despite fresh claims by Omid Scobie video
Prince William unfazed despite fresh claims by Omid Scobie
Queen Camilla’s true feeling towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed
Queen Camilla’s true feeling towards Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed
Prince William vs King Charles: Another cause of ‘increased tension’ revealed video
Prince William vs King Charles: Another cause of ‘increased tension’ revealed
Kanye West gives Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’ to save their marriage
Kanye West gives Bianca Censori ‘ultimatum’ to save their marriage
Travis Kelce friends ‘still in shock’ he’s dating Taylor Swift: ‘This is the real deal’
Travis Kelce friends ‘still in shock’ he’s dating Taylor Swift: ‘This is the real deal’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of using Omid Scobie as ‘tool’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of using Omid Scobie as ‘tool’