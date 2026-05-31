Taylor Swift drops new hints for 'Toy Story 5' across social media apps

Taylor Swift fans on high alert as pop star continues to tease exciting announcement

Taylor Swift has fans more than convinced about the Toy Story fan theory with a myriad of hints from the pop superstar as well as the film's creators.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner covered up many major cities in 'TS' billboards with the Disney logo which seemed to seal the deal for Swifties who have been anticipating her collaboration with the franchise for a while.

To add to the already built up excitement, the Opalite hitmaker now has a special affect appearing on TikTok when her name is searched on the app.

Clouds, which appear to be the same as the movie's posters, start popping up on the social media platform with the pop star's name.

Not only TikTok but Apple Music too is participating in the promotion of Swift's collaboration with the upcoming movie.

The streaming platform has capitalised all the 'Ts' and 'Ss' on all the track 5s on the Love Story songstress' albums.

Swifties flocked to social media and shared their enthusiasm, writing, "tay story is COMING," and "MOTHER IS COMINGaaa."

A third chimed in, "she's getting ready to dominate the cartoon music industry as well, KIDS BOP WATCHOUT, YASSSSSSSS," while another exclaimed, "OH WE ARE SO READY."

Fans are beyond excited for the final announcement while they wait tuned in to Swift's social media platforms.