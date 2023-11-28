 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock

Jennifer Aniston shares call to donate to a mental health group after Matthew Perry's death

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Jennifer Aniston takes major step after Matthew Perry's shock

After devastating Matthew Perry's death, Jennifer Aniston has focused his energies on improving mental health, starting with calling to donate to a charity that works on the subject, Americares.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared the organization's educational video. The reposting comes after her emotional tribute to the late actor.

"Americares is a non-profit organization that has been working to save lives globally for over 40 years," the clip added.

The message continued, "We are grateful for our donors and local partners who make it possible to deliver critically needed medicines and supplies to 85 countries on average each year. Give the gift of #health this #GivingTuesday."

The Emmy winner shared the group will donate eight times over the donated figure.

"Their funds deliver critically needed medical aid and mental health support to survivors of crisis and frontline healthcare workers around the world," the organization said.

Jennifer previously wrote in her heartfelt tribute to Matthew, "Oh boy, this one has cut deep," she continued.

"He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the six of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be," the actress added.


