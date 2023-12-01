Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for Royal Variety Performance amid ‘Endgame’ controversy

Prince William sends message to Harry, Meghan he’s proud of Kate Middleton

Prince William proudly presented his wife, Kate Middleton, despite recent vilification of her by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pal, Omid Scobie.



Stepping out for the Royal Variety Performance amid ongoing controversy regarding "racist royals" who had "concerns” about the skin colour of Prince Archie, the Prince and Princess of Wales exuded elegance.

Hand-in-hand, the couple appeared unfazed by the recent allegations and accusations against Kate, the Princess of Wales, as they made their way to the London venue.

Analyzing the couple’s body language, expert Judi James told GB News, "This hand-holding is a new form of PDA from William and Kate, with William in particular instigating what looks like a message to the world that he adores and is proud of his wife.”

"He almost seems to be presenting her with pride here," she added. "William holds his hand out for her to take and they use prolonged eye contact as she does so."

"Diana’s ring is displayed for all to see and their rounded-cheeked smiles show how delighted they are in each other’s company," she said. "This is the body language of loving resilience."

"It wasn’t a necessary statement but the fact they have both colluded to make it shows them to be a power couple in every sense of the word."