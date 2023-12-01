 
Friday, December 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, Princess Kate to take legal action amid racism allegations: Insider

Piers Morgan claimed King Charles, Princess Kate are the two names Dutch version of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' suggested to be racists

William Blythe Haynes

King Charles and Kate Middleton are reportedly “considering” taking legal action after a Dutch copy of Omid Scobie’s Endgame revealed them to be the “royal racists,” who had “concerns” about Prince Archie’s skin colour.

After Piers Morgan claimed that Charles and Kate were the two senior royals whose names were mentioned in the Dutch translation of the Endgame over their “troubling questions” about Archie’s skin tone, it is reported that the Royal family would hit back with a legal fight.

Citing Daily Mail, Radar Online revealed that Charles, Kate and the Royal family are "considering all options" amid recent controversy which includes taking legal action, while investigating who leaked the names to Scobie.

ALSO READ: Omid Scobie vows on his life he DID NOT include names of Royal racists in ‘Endgame’

Meanwhile, Royal expert Phil Dampier said, "They will be scratching their heads at Buckingham Palace and wondering what the best thing to do about this.”

"The fact these names have been out on the internet in this global world we live in, you can find out the names is farcical and therefore I can understand why Piers has done this. But whether it was a wise thing to do only time will tell,” he told Daily Mail.

"I don't believe for one moment that either of the two people have been named are racists,” the expert asserted. 

