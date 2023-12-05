Prince Harry has caused Prince William and King Charles to become pals now that Kate and Camilla are on the chopping block

Prince William, King Charles teaming up against Prince Harry to save Kate, Camilla

Experts believe Prince William and King Charles are beginning their counter attack, and joining forces to team up against Prince Harry, for their respective spouses and the ire they suffered.

Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine issued these sentiments in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She began the piece off by saying, “The King and his elder son — who, it's been said, have not always seen eye to eye — appear to me much more aligned” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics.

“I dare say that has something to do with the fact that they have both been on the receiving end of Prince Harry's ire, as have their spouses.”

“If, in the past, the Prince of Wales felt his loyalties were in any way divided between his father and his younger brother, the latter's appalling behaviour has put paid to that.”

Touching on the possible reason behind it all, the expert added, “In particular, the way Prince Harry has attacked both Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales — casting them almost as the ugly sisters to Meghan's Cinderella — has infuriated both men, and understandably so.”

“It may also have played a part in bringing Camilla and Kate closer,” she added.

Now “there's a new warmth and ease between them, a camaraderie even, that was very much in evidence at this year's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” Ms Vine also added before signing off.