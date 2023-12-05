Will Smith, Johnny Depp extend cross cultural support to highly anticipated Pakistani fantasy film at Red Sea International Film Festival

Hollywood stars Will Smith, Johnny Depp support Pakistani film ‘Umro Ayyar A New Beginning’

Hollywood icons, Will Smith and Johnny Depp, were spotted supporting the highly anticipated Pakistani film, Umro Ayyar A New Beginning, at the Red Sea International Film Festival, in a dazzling display of cross-cultural support.



The King Richard star sent his Pakistani fans into a frenzy as he proudly showcased a pendant featuring imagery of the upcoming fantasy film at the acclaimed film festival.

To top it off, both Smith and Depp, were seen posing alongside Huma Jamil Babar, the executive producer of the film featuring Sanam Saeed and Usman Mukhtar in key roles.

In a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Smith could be seen exiting the festival while sporting the locket as he briefly interacted with the media.

Fans were elated to witness their favorite Hollywood superstar aligning himself with Pakistani cinema as one wrote, “How exciting it is!”

“Will Smith rocks the UmroAyyar - A New Beginning pendant gifted by Executive Producer Huma Jamil Babar from VR Chili Production. Hollywood meets Pakistani cinema in style!” the comment added.

Another user also expressed their joy, writing, “Watching Hollywood superstar Will Smith wearing #UmroAyyarANewBeginning pendant and The Johnny Depp supporting a Pakistani movie is such a big moment for me.”

The ensemble cast of the film also features Ali Kazmi, Adnan Siddiqui, Simi Raheal, Manzar Sehbai, and others.

While the release date of the film has not been revealed yet, fans can catch a glimpse of the upcoming adventure through the teaser.

WATCH THE TEASER OF 'UMRO AYYAR: A NEW BEGINNING' HERE:



