Kim Kardashian sees Kanye’s friend amid Bianca Censori split rumors

Kim Kardashian is seemingly reconnecting with people close to her ex-husband Kanye West amid his crippling marriage to Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian, who is an American social media personality, marked one year of separation from ex-husband Kanye West, who is currently married to the Australian interior designer Bianca Censori, on the 2nd of March.



Since that time, Kim Kardashian has repeatedly taken digs at the rapper on The Kardashians, which is an American reality TV show revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

During one of the episodes of Hulu’s series, the mother of North West mocked the lyrics of Kanye West's song Gold Digger.

Similarly in one of the latter episodes, the beauty mogul also implied that her third husband was nothing like her ‘Mr. Perfect.’

Nonetheless, the daughter of Kris Jenner has crossed paths with one of Kanye West’s acquaintances, more specifically, his music director from the studio album Jesus Is Born, Philip Cornish.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the SKIMS founder gave her fans an insight into Christmas festivities.

In the shared montage, Cornish could be seen playing piano to The Christmas Song, a song by Nat King Cole, in a room decorated for Christmas.

It is pertinent to mention here that this comes after reports stormed the internet that Kanye and Bianca are “leading different lives,” as per the findings of The Mirror.