King Charles has attended yearly advent services since 2013

King Charles attends Advent Service and Christmas reception

Britain’s King Charles attended an Advent Service and Christmas reception at the Coptic Orthodox Church Centre in Stevenage in Hertfordshire on Tuesday.



The palace shared photos of the monarch on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “This morning The King attended an Advent Service and Christmas reception at The Coptic Orthodox Church Centre in Stevenage.”

According to the palace, King Charles has attended yearly advent services since 2013, celebrating with diverse Christian communities.

These annual events form part of his ongoing efforts to encourage inter-faith dialogue and a greater understanding of different religions in Britain and abroad, the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, King Charles was left 'very touched' after a little girl gifted him a Christmas sketch.

King Charles thanked the little girl before greeting other guests.