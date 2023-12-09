 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Charlene's denial of divorce from Prince Albert fails to convince royal fans

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Princess Charlene publically denied rumours surrounding her marriage with Prince Albert, revealing there is “nothing wrong” in their marital life.

However, Charlere, the Princess of Monaco, could not convince her fans as they continue to speculate about her allegedly troubled marriage to Albert, the Prince of Monaco.

After the Princess was spotted at the 2022 Grand Prix following her illness, a fan of hers took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, "Nice to see Princess Charlene looking better health-wise, but she's noticeably still unhappy.”

“I hope she can break away from this nasty institution one day. She clearly adores her children,” another social media user added.

ALSO READ: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accused of 'staging' intimate photos

Rumors about the state of the royal marriage have persisted over the years, with past controversies, including paternity suits and reports of separate residences.

In an interview with News 24, Charlene said there is “nothing wrong with our marriage and I find the rumours to be draining and exhausting.”

“I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split,” she added.

“At the end of the day these stories seem to be about clickbait and putting bread on someone’s table.”

Prince Albert also discussed the rumours in an interview with People Magazine, strongly condemning the false reports about the state of his marriage to Charlene.

"We're an easy target, easily hit, because we're in the public eye a lot,” he said.

