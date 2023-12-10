Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'

 
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle validated over their racism claims

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are claimed right to object on racist conversations over Prince Archie’s skin colour, says expert.

Professor and author Kehinde Andrew says racism is deep rooted in the Royal Family.

He says: "It's not the same as talking about hair colour or eye colour. It's a whole different conversation, and we should know better."

Prof Andrews said: "I’m not surprised with that comment, it’s what you expect. I think a lot of people are surprised that it’s Kate because she is younger. But, this is the kind of racism we get all the time."

“Racism is a major issue in the royal family and the real problem is that the royal family still exists, that is what we should be talking about," he claims.

"The fact that the King is still the head of state of Jamaica, and the Commonwealth is the real problem. The worst way to think about racism is that it is about bad individuals who do bad things, we can’t look at it like that. It does distract us."

Prof Andrew added: "I don’t think it’ll change people’s perceptions of them.”

He continued: "But I think it is a reminder that it still exists. Last year they had issues with the whole Caribbean tour, so it's not an age thing it's just this is who the royal family are."

